Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond

A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening, according to a city spokesperson.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening, according to a city spokesperson.

Police officers and firefighters responded to a call at the pond for a potential drowning around 6:20 Friday. They attempted life-saving measures on the man who was then taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

Damien Martinez, 35, of Toledo, was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 7:00 Friday.

The incident is being treated as accidental, according to a Perrysburg spokesperson; no foul play is suspected.

