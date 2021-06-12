Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Metroparks Meetup: “No Kids Allowed” adult day camps offering lots of summer fun

Activities include archery, hammocking and “night owl” camping
By Dan Smith
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Plenty of kids have already been enjoying the Metroparks’ many day camp offerings this summer... but why should the kids have all the fun? Day camp programs for those 18 and over are filling up fast.

“For our adult day camps, it’s ‘No Kids Allowed’... just grownups!” says outdoor skills interpreter Alissa Caple. “There are opportunities for adults to come out and do some awesome outdoor activities, and meet new friends who have similar outdoor interests.”

Interests like archery, with proper safety guidance all the while. Even I went 7 for 7 on target out at Oak Openings -- bad news for the turkey, but it ought to prove that most anyone can pick it up quickly.

“Even outside of the day camps, we have rentals at Westwinds Metropark every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm,” says Caple. “Archery is super fun, and Westwinds is a super beautiful park. Any time people can get out there, I highly recommend it.”

A few other offerings both active and passive will appeal to those looking to get the most out of their day trip. “For some of our adult day camps, we’ll be doing tree climbing, which is super fun,” Caple offers. “We also have an opportunity to hammock, and that’s really special since we don’t allow hammocking just anywhere -- we have three designated hammocking locations to help protect our really precious habitats. It’s a really awesome opportunity to get away from the kiddos and do something new -- ‘get outside yourself’!”

Click here to get on the waitlist and browse other opportunities throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sollie Nance, left, and Nancy Mays are accused of attempting to steal merchandise from a Toledo...
Suspects stopped with more than $3K worth of stolen merchandise at Toledo JCPenney
Neighbors want racist graffiti removed from home
Neighbors want anti-immigrant graffiti removed from home
Summit Street construction in downtown Toledo. May 17, 2021.
City of Toledo officially files lawsuit against Block Communications for Summit Street expenses
Cody Jay Jondreau (pictured here in a 2019 booking photo) faces charges of felonious assault...
Bryan man facing murder charge in the death of his son temporarily escapes Florida jail
Samantha Cherry left her position with a restaurant due to her pregnancy, but she is currently...
Restaurant workers call for change within industry

Latest News

Metroparks Meetup: "No Kids Allowed" adult day camps offer lots of outdoor summer fun
Metroparks manager of public programs Ashley Smith and her two children take advantage of the...
Metroparks Meetup: Planning the perfect picnic in the park this summer
Metroparks Meetup: Planning the perfect picnic in the park this summer
Metroparks Meetup: Full slate of programs/events planned for full capacity this summer