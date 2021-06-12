Metroparks Meetup: “No Kids Allowed” adult day camps offering lots of summer fun

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Plenty of kids have already been enjoying the Metroparks’ many day camp offerings this summer... but why should the kids have all the fun? Day camp programs for those 18 and over are filling up fast.

“For our adult day camps, it’s ‘No Kids Allowed’... just grownups!” says outdoor skills interpreter Alissa Caple. “There are opportunities for adults to come out and do some awesome outdoor activities, and meet new friends who have similar outdoor interests.”

Interests like archery, with proper safety guidance all the while. Even I went 7 for 7 on target out at Oak Openings -- bad news for the turkey, but it ought to prove that most anyone can pick it up quickly.

“Even outside of the day camps, we have rentals at Westwinds Metropark every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm,” says Caple. “Archery is super fun, and Westwinds is a super beautiful park. Any time people can get out there, I highly recommend it.”

A few other offerings both active and passive will appeal to those looking to get the most out of their day trip. “For some of our adult day camps, we’ll be doing tree climbing, which is super fun,” Caple offers. “We also have an opportunity to hammock, and that’s really special since we don’t allow hammocking just anywhere -- we have three designated hammocking locations to help protect our really precious habitats. It’s a really awesome opportunity to get away from the kiddos and do something new -- ‘get outside yourself’!”

Click here to get on the waitlist and browse other opportunities throughout the summer.

