Veteran Honor Flights to resume late summer

Flag City Honor Flights has two flights and two bus trips scheduled.
By Kristian Brown
Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -After having operations suspended for more than a year because of the pandemic, Flag City Honor Flight will take to the skies late summer

The Honor Flight Network Board of Directors announced that as of August 16, 2021 Honor Flights may resume trips.

The first flight will be on September 14th to the nations capital.

The second and third mission will be Bus Trips for Vietnam Era Veterans September 24-27 and October 15-18.

The final flight to DC will be on November 3rd.

World War II veterans take priority. Veterans must be vaccinated.

The program is free for all veterans. Fundraising makes it possible.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

