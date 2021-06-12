Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sollie Nance, left, and Nancy Mays are accused of attempting to steal merchandise from a Toledo...
Suspects stopped with more than $3K worth of stolen merchandise at Toledo JCPenney
A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond
Samantha Cherry left her position with a restaurant due to her pregnancy, but she is currently...
Restaurant workers call for change within industry
Neighbors want racist graffiti removed from home
Neighbors want anti-immigrant graffiti removed from home
Summit Street construction in downtown Toledo. May 17, 2021.
City of Toledo officially files lawsuit against Block Communications for Summit Street expenses

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, handler Bill McFadden poses for photos with Flynn, a...
Star dog handler hurt in wreck en route to Westminster show
The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene