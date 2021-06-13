Traffic
6/13: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Scattered storms Monday; drier, cooler week overall
By Dan Smith
Updated: 6 hours ago
Cooler weather is in store this week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s -- though we’ll start with scattered storms Monday morning, and a few lingering in the afternoon as well. Dewpoints will drop all the way into the 30s/40s by the midweek, allowing for very pleasant early summer conditions -- just before we notch the humidity back up just a bit heading into next weekend. Highs won’t climb too much higher, however, so far keeping to the mid 80s Saturday/Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

