Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

A Legacy of Love: 54 years of multiracial marriage

By Kayla Molander
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fifty-four years ago, a historic Supreme Court decision struck down laws in 16 sates that banned interracial marriage. The court case, Loving v. Virginia, is remembered every year on June 12, as Loving Day.

The story of the court case shows how one brave family can change a nation.

June 12, 1967 is thought of as the day the United States legalized multiracial love. It’s a reminder of how far we have come as a nation, and how far we have left to go.

“He is my best friend. We’ve been together for ten years now. I don’t know who I would be without him,” says Madelyn Tinsley.

Tinsley has been married to her husband, Dakota Orosco for five years, and they have a daughter, Eleanor. They say that people have been laregly accepting of their multiracial family.

“Both of our parents were interracial marriages, so as far as our family goes, everyone has been pretty accepting. We never really have any issues around here,” says Tinsley.

But not that long ago, marriages like theirs were illegal in some states. That is until Midred and Richard Loving took it to the Supreme Court.

The Loving’s were forced to leave Virginia, where their marriage was outlawed, and raise their family elsewhere.

But they fought for their rights, and those of future families, like Dakota and Madelyn’s.

“Extremely grateful. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we’re at today at all,” says Tinsley.

The Loving family is now remembered every year on the anniversary of the them winning their fight for love.

The Loving’s didn’t attend the court proceedings in Washington, but Richard did send one famous message: “Tell the court I love my wife.”

“She’s the other half of me. A lot of the things I do now, I can contribute to her, directly. A lot of improvements in my life, honestly. She has great taste,” says Orosco, and he and his wife life.

They say they can’t imagine life without each other.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond
Samantha Cherry left her position with a restaurant due to her pregnancy, but she is currently...
Restaurant workers call for change within industry
No injuries were reported in the overnight fire.
Fire damages apartment in Springfield Township overnight
Police are investigation four commercial break-ins
Police investigate four commercial break-ins
Sollie Nance, left, and Nancy Mays are accused of attempting to steal merchandise from a Toledo...
Suspects stopped with more than $3K worth of stolen merchandise at Toledo JCPenney

Latest News

Sylvania Township firefighters got hands-on experience in battling flames on Sunday for fire...
Roads closures in Sylvania for training exercises
Wear sponges, throw sponges.
Spongeheads! A new game concept hatched in Toledo
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
day
A Legacy of Love: 54 year of interracial marriage in the U.S.