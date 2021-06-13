Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Multiple people hurt in ATV crash

By WTVG Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Five people were hurt and two of them are in serious condition after an ATV crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an ATV carrying three people pulled into the path of a Toyota Prius carrying three people just after midnight on Sunday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 188 and Wren Landeck Road.

The ATV was driven by 46-year-old Gordon Keith from Indiana. There were two other passengers on the ATV, 29-year-old Caleb Radulewicz from Van Wert and 20-year-old Kory Kline from Rockford. Radulewicz was thrown from the ATV and was critically injured. He was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Kline suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital in Van Wert, according to OSHP.

The Prius was driven by 77-year-old Karen Feasby from Convoy, Ohio. She and two other passengers in the Prius were treated at the scene and suffered minor injuries.

OSHP said ATV riders were not wearing their seatbelts and are urging drivers to always wear them.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Man accused of killing his estranged wife found dead in jail cell
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond
A Legacy of Love: 54 years of multiracial marriage

Latest News

Experts say if you're going swimming, always have a flotation device nearby.
Tips to prevent drowning in 2021
prevention
Tips to prevent drowning in 2021
Ohio sees lowest COVID-19 doses administered since shots began
Ohio sees lowest COVID-19 doses administered since shots began
TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Douglas Road reopens after crash