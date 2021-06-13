Multiple people hurt in ATV crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Five people were hurt and two of them are in serious condition after an ATV crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an ATV carrying three people pulled into the path of a Toyota Prius carrying three people just after midnight on Sunday morning in Van Wert County. The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 188 and Wren Landeck Road.

The ATV was driven by 46-year-old Gordon Keith from Indiana. There were two other passengers on the ATV, 29-year-old Caleb Radulewicz from Van Wert and 20-year-old Kory Kline from Rockford. Radulewicz was thrown from the ATV and was critically injured. He was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne. Kline suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital in Van Wert, according to OSHP.

The Prius was driven by 77-year-old Karen Feasby from Convoy, Ohio. She and two other passengers in the Prius were treated at the scene and suffered minor injuries.

OSHP said ATV riders were not wearing their seatbelts and are urging drivers to always wear them.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.