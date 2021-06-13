Traffic
Roads closures in Sylvania for fire training exercises

Sylvania Township firefighters got hands-on experience in battling flames on Sunday for fire...
Sylvania Township firefighters got hands-on experience in battling flames on Sunday for fire training scenarios.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - King Road in Sylvania Township is temporarily closed at Trotter Road to Portman Drive for fire training exercises.

Sylvania Township firefighters got hands-on experience in battling flames on Sunday for fire training scenarios. Two houses were donated by Mercy Health to make it happen.

According to the Sylvania Township Police Department, the closure is expected to last until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities did not set up a detour route.

