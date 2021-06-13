Spongeheads! A new game concept hatched in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Water and sunshine go hand-in-hand. Throw in a little friendly competition and you’ve got a game.

The name of the game? Spongeheads!

Spongeheads! was dreamed up by Nigel Burgoine, Artistic Director for the Ballet Theatre of Toledo.

“After watching all of my poor students during COVID do their ballet class in their basements, in the hallway, I thought, ‘What could I do to invent a fun game that we can all play?’” said Burgoine.

Nigel Burgoine, Artistic Director of the Ballet Theatre of the Toledo, invented a new game: Spongeheads! (Tony Geftos)

Consider it a twist on cornhole or horseshoes. You take turns balancing a sponge on your head. Then, the other team tosses a wet sponge to try to knock yours off. You can even keep score by moving shower curtain rings linked around a bucket handle from one side to the other.

“It’s the cheapest game in the world. It’s two sponges and two buckets,” says Burgoine, who explains he’s not trying to market the idea for profit. He simply wants to share the concept. “I would just like to see everybody around the world having a good laugh and having fun.”

