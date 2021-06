TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Douglas Road is back open after a car crash closed the Southbound lanes on Sunday.

According to TPD, a crash closed the Southbound lanes around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday after a rollover crash in the 3600 block of Douglas Road. The crash also impacted traffic lights in the area.

The roads were back open by 4:00 p.m. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.

