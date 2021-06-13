Two hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

According to TPD, two men were shot on Everett Street early Sunday morning just before 1:30 a.m. One of the men who had been shot was found near the scene and the other was found on Dexter Street. Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The two men who were hurt shot each other, according to police records.

