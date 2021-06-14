Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bomb squad explodes suspicious package at Napoleon church, a suit case filled with clothes and personal belongings

As of just after 6 PM Monday, police were finishing up their sweeps and said there was no imminent danger.
By Tricia Ennis
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers from the Toledo Police Bomb Squad detonated a suspicious package at St. Augustine’s Church Monday, after 15 homes were evacuated as a precaution while they investigated what they called a suitcase.

In the end, there were just clothes and personal items inside.

Someone was reportedly spotted entering the rectory of the Church and leaving behind that suitcase.

As of just after 6 p.m Monday, police were finishing up their sweeps and said everything was precautionary and there was no imminent danger.

They have identified a suspect but have not yet apprehended anyone. They say it is a man in his 20s who does not live in Napoleon.

Additional information is expected Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Man accused of killing his estranged wife found dead in jail cell
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
Multiple people hurt in ATV crash
A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

Wagons full of bright red strawberries roll back up for purchase at the front of Stevens...
Berry picking season in full swing in northwest Ohio
Covid-19 fuels Summer School
COVID-19 fuels largest summer school in TPS history
Berry picking season in full swing in northwest Ohio
As of just after 6 PM Monday, police were finishing up their sweeps and said there was no...
Bomb squad investigation in Napoleon