Bomb squad explodes suspicious package at Napoleon church, a suit case filled with clothes and personal belongings

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers from the Toledo Police Bomb Squad detonated a suspicious package at St. Augustine’s Church Monday, after 15 homes were evacuated as a precaution while they investigated what they called a suitcase.

In the end, there were just clothes and personal items inside.

Someone was reportedly spotted entering the rectory of the Church and leaving behind that suitcase.

As of just after 6 p.m Monday, police were finishing up their sweeps and said everything was precautionary and there was no imminent danger.

They have identified a suspect but have not yet apprehended anyone. They say it is a man in his 20s who does not live in Napoleon.

Additional information is expected Tuesday morning.

