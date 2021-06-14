COVID-19 fuels largest summer school in TPS history

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - School is not out for summer at many area school districts. Toledo Public School is hosting its largest summer programming for K-8th graders in TPS history. The district is trying to bridge the achievement gap after a year of online learning.

TPS is offering students the opportunity to get some extra learning.

“This year was rough because of COVID, working remotely online, which was difficult for many students,” Keyser Elementary principal Tasha Allen said.

The district is using beach themes and different lessons to make learning fun for kids.

“One of the TPS goals was to make it fun learning, so it’s not the same, because it is their summer break, so we do want them to enjoy it,” Allen said. “So the teachers have done a lot of amazing engaging activities at the same time as student learning "

