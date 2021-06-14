Free rideshare service launching for Toledo-area seniors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AAA is teaming up with Share Mobility to launch a new ridesharing service to help seniors with transportation.

‘Round Town, the new rideshare program, will be tested in the Toledo area for the next three months. Seniors will be able to receive free trips to popular destinations including restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and more. You do not have to be a AAA member to use it.

The program is available to those ages 65 and older. According to AAA, the service is user-friendly and does not require a phone app to access.

“AAA ‘Round Town provides an opportunity for seniors to enjoy quality of life activities like dining with friends, shopping and visiting museums,” the company said in a press release.

