Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Free rideshare service launching for Toledo-area seniors

By WTVG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AAA is teaming up with Share Mobility to launch a new ridesharing service to help seniors with transportation.

‘Round Town, the new rideshare program, will be tested in the Toledo area for the next three months. Seniors will be able to receive free trips to popular destinations including restaurants, grocery stores, parks, and more. You do not have to be a AAA member to use it.

The program is available to those ages 65 and older. According to AAA, the service is user-friendly and does not require a phone app to access.

“AAA ‘Round Town provides an opportunity for seniors to enjoy quality of life activities like dining with friends, shopping and visiting museums,” the company said in a press release.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Man accused of killing his estranged wife found dead in jail cell
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
Multiple people hurt in ATV crash
A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond
A Legacy of Love: 54 years of multiracial marriage

Latest News

Holland's Safe Splash Swim School brings summer water safety tips for kids and adults.
Swimming safety practices with Holland's Safe Splash Swim School
Two seriously injured in crash involving Paulding County Sheriff
Rock legends KISS heading to Toledo this summer
Annise Purifie Sr. is facing felonious assault weapon or ordinance charges after the reported...
Toledo man arrested after stabbing a man in face, torso