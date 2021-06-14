Traffic
June 14th Weather Forecast

Low Humidity All Week
By Ross Ellet
Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with a chance for a few scattered showers. Highs will be around 80. The sky will clear out overnight and will stay mostly clear through the week. Highs will be in the middle 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs return to the 80s late week. A few showers are possible on Friday. The weekend will bring more sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

