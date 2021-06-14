Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting...
Police in Austin have arrested one suspect and are searching for another after a mass shooting on a crowded downtown street.
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered during a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street, which left more than a dozen other people injured.

Austin Police Department said in a statement Sunday that 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor was hospitalized after the shooting with critical gunshot wounds. Lt. Brian Moon confirmed Kantor died Sunday at 12:01 p.m.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested and another is being sought.

The department provided no other details. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Man accused of killing his estranged wife found dead in jail cell
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond
Multiple people hurt in ATV crash
A Legacy of Love: 54 years of multiracial marriage

Latest News

Experts say if you're going swimming, always have a flotation device nearby.
Tips to prevent drowning in 2021
prevention
Tips to prevent drowning in 2021
Neighbors captured the aftermath of the frightening incident on cell phone video that shows...
Mother throws 2 young children out NYC window before jumping
The children's mother faces charges of attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.
Mother charged after throwing baby, 2-year-old out apartment window
Ohio sees lowest COVID-19 doses administered since shots began
Ohio sees lowest COVID-19 doses administered since shots began