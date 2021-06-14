Man hits Toledo Police car, arrested on various charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after he struck a stopped police car on the expressway on Sunday.

According to police records, 23-year-old Malik Hampton was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for weapons.

TPD was stopped on I-75 South at Miami for a car crash and diverted traffic to the left lane. Police said Hampton didn’t move over into the left lane and struck a police car, disabling both vehicles.

No one was hurt in the incident but the southbound lanes were closed for about two hours.

Officers searched Hampton’s car and found a loaded weapon. The police investigation led officers to charge Hampton with OVI and weapons.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.