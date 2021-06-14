New “Little Library” gives back to the community, honors fallen TPD officers

Traffic
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Foundation and the Andersons teamed up for a new community-based effort to bring books to area kids.

The first “Little Library” was unveiled outside of the TPD Ottawa Park Substation on Monday. It allows anyone to take or leave a book from the designated book box.

It’s a way to honor fallen Toledo Police officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker – both of whom died in the line of duty in the last year. The books come with a sticker that reads, “in remembrance of Office Anthony Dia,” with his police number: 118. Organizers said there will be another to honor Brandon Stalker as well.

Michele Westerman with the Toledo Police Foundation said the Little Library is a way to remind the community of the fallen officers.

“Officers are there for them and it’s just a little way to bridge the community and the police department together,” Westerman said.

The Little Library was built and designed by R.E.S.K woodworking, TPD said.

The children of both officers were in attendance at the unveiling ceremony.

