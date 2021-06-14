Traffic
Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

