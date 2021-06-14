Traffic
Rock legends KISS heading to Toledo this summer

By WTVG Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rock legends KISS are coming to the Huntington Center this summer, Live Nation announced today.

The performance is part of the last leg of their final tour, the End of the Road Tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. here for the concert on August 25. It’s a new date added to their previously announced tour.

Tickets start at $39.50 and range up to $1000, not including all VIP or Platinum seating.

“Time marched on but we couldn’t. Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever,” said the band in a statement.

