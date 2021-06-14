Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Summer water safety tips

Holland’s Safe Splash Swim School & Swim Labs trains kids and adults alike with best swimming practices
By Ashley Bornancin
Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With school out and the scorching hot temperatures, many families are hitting the pool. But before you do, Holland’s Safe Splash Swim School has some water safety tips so you can be prepared in any condition.

Chris Peters, the owner of the school says the best thing you can do is learn how to swim. Whether you’re 6 months old or a late bloomer, Peters said this is the best way to prevent drowning or any other type of injury.

One of the most common myths is that kids only drown in rough, deep waters, but Peters refutes this and says kids can drown in bathtubs – it only takes a matter of seconds of a parent not actively watching 100% of the time.

He strongly discourages using floatation devices. They are not safety tools and kids can become reliant on them. This includes wing floatations that raise a child’s arms that will not prevent the head from drowning.

“I just think people can underestimate how quickly it can happen, it really doesn’t take a long time. Sometimes in the movies it’s this dramatic, long drawn out thing,” says Peters. “I mean, a kid can slip under the water in a matter of seconds with no sound. So you look away for really, truly a brief second and the kid could be under and in trouble.”

Peters suggests starting a child on swim lessons as early as you can to avoid a child developing a fear of the water.

For more information on swim lessons and resources, visit Safe Splash Swim School.

