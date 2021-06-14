Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo Fire and Rescue saves 12 year old from overdose

By WTVG Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue saved a 12-year-old boy from a drug overdose over the weekend.

On Sunday night, a Toledo man came home to find his son was not breathing and was unresponsive. Toledo Fire and Rescue administered Narcan to the boy on the way to the hospital and the child woke up, police records said.

The boy said he bought drugs from a stranger at a gas station, according to Toledo Police.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Man accused of killing his estranged wife found dead in jail cell
Two hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting
Multiple people hurt in ATV crash
A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

Latest News

Wagons full of bright red strawberries roll back up for purchase at the front of Stevens...
Berry picking season in full swing in northwest Ohio
Covid-19 fuels Summer School
COVID-19 fuels largest summer school in TPS history
Berry picking season in full swing in northwest Ohio
Bomb squad evacuates residents in Napoleon over suspicious package
Bomb squad explodes suspicious package at Napoleon church, a suit case filled with clothes and personal belongings
As of just after 6 PM Monday, police were finishing up their sweeps and said there was no...
Bomb squad investigation in Napoleon