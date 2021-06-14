Toledo Fire and Rescue saves 12 year old from overdose

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue saved a 12-year-old boy from a drug overdose over the weekend.

On Sunday night, a Toledo man came home to find his son was not breathing and was unresponsive. Toledo Fire and Rescue administered Narcan to the boy on the way to the hospital and the child woke up, police records said.

The boy said he bought drugs from a stranger at a gas station, according to Toledo Police.

No arrests have been made in this case.

