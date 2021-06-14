Toledo man arrested after stabbing a man in face, torso

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a person multiple times in the face and torso, according to court records.

Annise Purifie Sr. is facing felonious assault weapon or ordinance charges after the reported stabbing on Friday in the 2300 block of Ashland Avenue. Purifie is accused of stabbing Harvey Gisyer, according to police records. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Purifie is scheduled for his arraignment on Monday.

