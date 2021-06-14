TPD looking for Metro PCS robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a cell phone store on Friday.

According to police records, an unknown suspect described as a black man entered the Metro PCS store in the 3200 block of Dorr Street on Friday night just before midnight with a knife. He demanded cash from the register and took off with the money.

Authorities do not know how much money the suspect made off with. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.