Two seriously injured in crash involving Paulding County Sheriff

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A couple from Antwerp suffered serious head injuries after a motorcycle crash on Saturday involving the Paulding County Sheriff.

It happened Saturday afternoon in Defiance County on State Route 49 just south of State Route 249. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jason Landers, the Paulding County Sheriff, was driving a motorcycle along SR 49 with his wife, Jayme Landers. The couple was following behind a motorcycle driven by Jeremy Hughes with his wife, Emily Hughes.

The sheriff attempted to pass the other motorcycle and hit the side of the bike carrying Mr. and Mrs. Hughes. The couple was thrown from the bike in the crash. Both were airlifted to a hospital for serious head injuries. Mr. and Mrs. Landers were able to come to a safe stop and were not injured, authorities said.

OSHP is still investigating the crash and is reminding the public not to drive distracted or impaired.

