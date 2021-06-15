Anti-hazing legislation closer to passage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Legislation seeking to increase punishments for hazing on Ohio’s college campuses moved one step closer to becoming law on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s law, was passed in the Workforce and Higher Education Committee on Wednesday — now moving to the full Senate for consideration.

It was the fifth hearing on the bill introduced by Senators Gavarone and Kunze. Collin’s law is named after Collin Wiant, an Ohio University student who died after a hazing incident. The legislation was highlighted after the death of BGSU hazing victim Stone Foltz in March.

If passed, it would implement anti-hazing policies and increase criminal penalties for participating in hazing activities.

Read the text of the bill here.

