City Council considering funding for community center improvements

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is considering legislation to invest more than $1 million into the Fredrick Douglass Community Center.

The proposed $1.5 million in funding would go toward building improvements for things like new lighting, HVAC and automation, roofing improvements, and more. The legislation, introduced by Councilwoman Cecelia Adams, would pay for the projects with money from the city’s Capital Improvement Fund.

“It’s in desperate need of some work that has over the last several years has been demonstrating problems for people who have to suffer through being in that building, both the personnel and people who utilize their services,” Adams said.

Councilman Ludeman wanted more information on whether it would be more beneficial to tear it down and build a new facility based on the cost of the improvements. Adams said she thinks that could be a long-term solution, but action is needed much sooner.

Questions remained about the ability to cover the improvement costs through an energy efficienty effort known as the Leopardo project. The city chose a company called Leopardo to do the work under a $46 million proposal but the legislation has not moved forward since it was introduced earlier this year.

