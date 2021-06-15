Waterville sees business boom as it emerges from COVID-19

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been more than a year of uncertainty for business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. From curfews to capacity limits and a continued lack of employees, many businesses found themselves struggling to stay afloat while others weathered the storm and are now emerging stronger than before. In the city of Waterville, the post-pandemic stories are ones of success, investment, and a fresh start.

Two businesses are opening in the coming weeks. Buffalo Rock Brewing Company is a taproom off the Anthony Wayne Trail just outside of the main drag in downtown Waterville. The business was brewed up by two brothers and a friend who all share a passion for brewing beer. Troy Burns says they have all home brewed for decades and they started making plans to build a space to showcase their craft before the pandemic.

Once the pandemic hit, things slowed down. The plans were crawling along and they decided to buy an old car wash and renovate the entire space themselves from the ground up. The brewing company just had a soft opening with a grand opening happening the weekend of June 25.

Down the street, Dale’s Diner is coming back. The restaurant closed back in April after the owner said it was too hard to find staff to keep the breakfast and lunch spot running. Today, the diner is under new ownership. Waterville locals bought the spot and they plan to reopen next week.

Mayor Timothy Pedro says it’s just the beginning of new investment in the small town along the river, and he’s happy to call the historic city home.

The Anthony Wayne Art Commission is hosting “Art & About” this weekend, and Rock the Block is Saturday night in downtown Waterville.

