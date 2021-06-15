Traffic
Gradkowski named interim head coach at St. Francis

This is a 2016 photo of Bruce Gradkowski of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team.
This is a 2016 photo of Bruce Gradkowski of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team.(AP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 3 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. Francis might be turning to a first-time name to fill its football head coaching vacancy, but it’s certainly not a new name to football fans in the area.

Former University of Toledo and NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski has been named the Knights interim head coach.

Gradkowski replaces Dan Chipka, who resigned to take a college job. Chipka amassed a 16-22 overall record and 11-16 mark in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference in four seasons.

Gradkowski, who was inducted into the UT Hall of Fame in 2023, led the Rockets to a Mid-American Conference championship in 2004. He played 11 years in the NFL with five teams, including Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.

