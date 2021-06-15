Traffic
June 15th Weather Forecast

Very Low Humidity
By Ross Ellet
Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and cooler today with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Lows tonight should dip into the upper 40s to low 50s across the area with a clear sky. More sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. Highs should return to the middle 80s the rest of the week and weekend. Showers and storms are possible on Friday and again next Monday.

