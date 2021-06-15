Traffic
New COVID Delta variant hits young people harder

Nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield, Mo.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Delta variant is the latest mutation of the COVID 19 virus to start spreading rapidly across the country. Doctors say it is twice as contagious as the original virus. It’s still unknown if it’s ultimately more deadly but it is certainly hospitalizing some people who get it.

The challenge is that it’s hitting younger unvaccinated people in the 18 to 24 age range according to specialists. As long as the virus is allowed to spread among unvaccinated people it will continue to perpetuate new and potentially deadlier strains.

The current vaccines on the market are said to be effective against this latest strain.

Toledo aims to maximize potential impact from Solheim Cup
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
