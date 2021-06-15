Police searching for robbery suspect in Toledo purse snatching

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a woman’s purse in the parking lot of a Toledo gas station on June 3.

According to a police report, the victim was sitting in her car at the Speedway at 1708 Tremainsville when a Black male approached the passenger side of her car. The suspect asked the victim if she knew the time, and as she was checking, he grabbed her purse from the passenger seat.

The victim struggled with the suspect for the purse. The suspect pulled the victim into the passenger window, causing it to crack and spiderweb. The struggle continued outside the vehicle before the suspect fled with the purse.

A second suspect fled with the first suspect, heading east on W. Sylvania. Two witnesses told police the first suspect had a red bicycle.

Attempt to Identify: On 6/3/21 the pictured suspect robbed a victim in the 1700 block of Tremainsville. The suspect... Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Shortly after the robbery, 911 received a call about a suspicious person at the Marathon Laundry on W. Sylvania for a male teenager with a purse. He fled south from that location.

Police have been unable to locate the suspects, and the purse has not been recovered.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

