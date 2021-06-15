Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Police searching for robbery suspect in Toledo purse snatching

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a woman’s purse in the parking lot of a Toledo gas station on June 3.

According to a police report, the victim was sitting in her car at the Speedway at 1708 Tremainsville when a Black male approached the passenger side of her car. The suspect asked the victim if she knew the time, and as she was checking, he grabbed her purse from the passenger seat.

The victim struggled with the suspect for the purse. The suspect pulled the victim into the passenger window, causing it to crack and spiderweb. The struggle continued outside the vehicle before the suspect fled with the purse.

A second suspect fled with the first suspect, heading east on W. Sylvania. Two witnesses told police the first suspect had a red bicycle.

Attempt to Identify: On 6/3/21 the pictured suspect robbed a victim in the 1700 block of Tremainsville. The suspect...

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Shortly after the robbery, 911 received a call about a suspicious person at the Marathon Laundry on W. Sylvania for a male teenager with a purse. He fled south from that location.

Police have been unable to locate the suspects, and the purse has not been recovered.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Man accused of killing his estranged wife found dead in jail cell
Bomb squad evacuates residents in Napoleon over suspicious package
Bomb squad explodes suspicious package at Napoleon church, a suit case filled with clothes and personal belongings
Rock legends KISS heading to Toledo this summer
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance

Latest News

TPD issues warrant for suspect in April murder
Private Sterling Rahe shows how dangerous sparklers can be among young children.
Summer Safety Series: fire safety around grills and fireworks
We bring you fire safety tips from the experts.
4th of July celebrations, fire safety with Toledo Fire & Rescue
This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R),...
‘This is all purely political’ Former Ohio House Speaker to address lawmakers mulling his ouster
Crews are the scene after a car drove into a pond in East Toledo on Tuesday, June 15.
Crews on scene of submerged, vacant car in Toledo pond