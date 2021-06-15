Summer Safety Series: fire safety around grills and fireworks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

In our week-long series on summer safety tips, as 4th of July celebrations round the corner, we caught up with Toledo Fire & Rescue who provided their top tips for keeping everyone safe around the grill and fireworks.

Private sterling Rahe says the fire department hopes people head to the city celebrations where they can let the professionals handle the dangerous explosives, versus trying to do their own. At-home fireworks are illegal and have led to many medical and structural damages.

“Every year we see fireworks related injuries, related to fingers being blown off, hands being severely damaged or blown off, and people don’t realize how quickly this can happen,” says Private Rahe.

Even sparklers can cause major injury too.

“Probably the biggest thing is the sparklers, little kids like them, they’re flashy they’re cool, but they burn very very hot, between 1200-2,000 degrees. If little kids aren’t being watched and they grab the wrong end of it, they can easily have some burns,” explains Richard Ottensman, Chairman of Fire Services at the Center of Emergency Preparedness.

But fireworks aren’t the only threat, grills can cause danger too, especially depending on their location. Private Rahe says avoid grilling on any apartment balconies, garages or near your home, which can easily lead to structural fires.

“The temperature of the grill now is about 800 degrees. I’m going to move the grill back and you can see that the siding is starting to warp there. The temp down below is about 70 degrees, but the temp above is about 400 degrees,” shares Private Rahe.

They also recommend cleaning out your grill before use and following your grill’s manufacturing guide for all designated lighter fluid recommendations.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.