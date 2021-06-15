Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Summer Safety Series: fire safety around grills and fireworks

Toledo Fire & Rescue provide their tips to keep everyone safe before firing up the grills and fireworks
By Ashley Bornancin
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

In our week-long series on summer safety tips, as 4th of July celebrations round the corner, we caught up with Toledo Fire & Rescue who provided their top tips for keeping everyone safe around the grill and fireworks.

Private sterling Rahe says the fire department hopes people head to the city celebrations where they can let the professionals handle the dangerous explosives, versus trying to do their own. At-home fireworks are illegal and have led to many medical and structural damages.

“Every year we see fireworks related injuries, related to fingers being blown off, hands being severely damaged or blown off, and people don’t realize how quickly this can happen,” says Private Rahe.

Even sparklers can cause major injury too.

“Probably the biggest thing is the sparklers, little kids like them, they’re flashy they’re cool, but they burn very very hot, between 1200-2,000 degrees. If little kids aren’t being watched and they grab the wrong end of it, they can easily have some burns,” explains Richard Ottensman, Chairman of Fire Services at the Center of Emergency Preparedness.

But fireworks aren’t the only threat, grills can cause danger too, especially depending on their location. Private Rahe says avoid grilling on any apartment balconies, garages or near your home, which can easily lead to structural fires.

“The temperature of the grill now is about 800 degrees. I’m going to move the grill back and you can see that the siding is starting to warp there. The temp down below is about 70 degrees, but the temp above is about 400 degrees,” shares Private Rahe.

They also recommend cleaning out your grill before use and following your grill’s manufacturing guide for all designated lighter fluid recommendations.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
John Eichner had bail set at $1 million in the murder of his wife.
Man accused of killing his estranged wife found dead in jail cell
Bomb squad evacuates residents in Napoleon over suspicious package
Bomb squad explodes suspicious package at Napoleon church, a suit case filled with clothes and personal belongings
Rock legends KISS heading to Toledo this summer
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance

Latest News

TPD issues warrant for suspect in April murder
We bring you fire safety tips from the experts.
4th of July celebrations, fire safety with Toledo Fire & Rescue
This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R),...
‘This is all purely political’ Former Ohio House Speaker to address lawmakers mulling his ouster
Crews are the scene after a car drove into a pond in East Toledo on Tuesday, June 15.
Crews on scene of submerged, vacant car in Toledo pond