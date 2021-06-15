Three national fraternities demand “return to normal” for Greek life at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The national chapters of three fraternities are threatening to take legal action against Bowling Green State University should the school continue with what BGSU has defined as “enhanced anti-hazing measures” in the wake of the death of sophomore Stone Foltz.

In a letter sent to the school on June 2, attorneys for the fraternities -- Alpha Sigma Phi, Alpha Tau Omega, Theta Chi -- allege that BGSU’s recent actions “unfairly target and punish fraternities and sororities.” The letter goes on to say that the school suspended all on and off-campus social events for Greek organizations “without regard to whether they had any involvement whatsoever with the death of Stone Foltz” and say that all the schools fraternities and sororities “effectively faced the same punishment as Pi Kappa Alpha” at least as far as the immediate response from the school was concerned.

Further, the fraternities are accusing the school of forcing Greek organizations to undergo “an arbitrary and burdensome ‘recommitment’ process” when other campus organizations were not required to do the same. They even go so far as to accuse the school of violating members’ First Amendment rights by halting all member activities, including Bible study.

“BGSU remains focused on keeping students safe and ensuring that a tragedy like the death of Stone Foltz never happens again,” said BGSU spokesman Alex Solis in a statement. “The University will continue to partner with any national fraternal organization that shares our goal of eradicating hazing, and we are so proud of our Greek students in these local chapters, who have been collaborative and supportive of steps to enhance anti-hazing reporting, education and accountability.”

The letter does affirm that the fraternities in question are interested in working with the university to eradicate hazing.

Ultimately, the letter states that the goal of the fraternities is to see a “return to normal” in the Fall semester, including the removal of all limitations on Greek organizations that were placed during the Spring semester. They say that if the university continues to impose those restrictions into the upcoming academic year, they will seek legal remedies.

