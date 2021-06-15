Toledo city council considers $6.5 million for police and fire vehicles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo city council is asked to approve legislation that would authorize the city’s administration to purchase new vehicles for the Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire & Rescue.

If approved, the city finance director will take the funds from the Capital Improvement Plan budget.

As is, the bill earmarks $4,020,000 to TPD and $2,566,000 for TFRD.

