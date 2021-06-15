Toledo man arrested after firing rifle at FBI agent

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 40-year-old Toledo man was arrested and charged with felonious assault after authorities said he shot a rifle at an FBI agent on Monday afternoon.

According to Toledo Police, its SWAT team was supporting Oregon Police with a search warrant on Bancroft around 1 p.m. An FBI agent, who was serving in an assisting capacity, was parked on Auburn, south of Bancroft. Shasta Burton came out of a house in the 2100 block of Auburn and fired a round from a SKS rifle at the agent, who was wearing a tactical vest.

The FBI agent activated the lights of his vehicle while identifying himself and taking cover behind his vehicle. He ordered Burton to the ground, but he did not comply.

A woman exited the same house and began recording the incident on a phone. April Barringer also refused commands and allegedly made movements towards the rifle Burton dropped on the porch.

April Barringer was charged with obstructing official business on Monday, June 14. (WTVG)

Both Burton and Barringer were taken into custody. Burton was charged, while Barringer was charged with obstructing official business. The residence they were inside was secured, and after a search warrant was obtained, 20 marijuana plants and three additional firearms were seized.

Burton appeared in court Tuesday morning, where his bond was set at $250,000. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

Barringer had her bond set at $10,000. She is due for a preliminary hearing on June 24.