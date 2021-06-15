TPD issues warrant for suspect in April murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police issued a warrant today for a suspect in an April murder.

According to TPD, officers found 60-year-old Keith McVicker had been assaulted at a home on Euclid on April 27. Police said he refused treatment for his injuries. Two days later, McVicker was found dead at his home.

Police said an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Today, police issued a murder warrant for 27-year-old Dorian Yates in connection to McVicker’s death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.