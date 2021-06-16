Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
This is a 2016 photo of Bruce Gradkowski of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team.
Gradkowski named interim head coach at St. Francis
University officials stating an alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption at a Pi...
Three national fraternities demand “return to normal” for Greek life at BGSU
Perrysburg superintendent: school board “has not and will not be voting to adopt critical race theory”

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin offers baseless claim on cyberattacks
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
Putin on US-Russia cybersecurity
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
FILE – Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Schumer, White House back repeal of Iraq War authorization
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say