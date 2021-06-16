Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
180th Fighter Wing conducting tests on Wednesday morning

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Air National Guard 180th Fighter Wing will conduct testing of the Aerospace Control Alert system between 8-11 a.m. Wednesday.

People living in and around Hillsdale, Michigan, and the Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio areas may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest (TOI). A TOI is an aircraft that has been identified as a potential threat.

The purpose of the event is to exercise coordination between the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Federal Aviation Administration, and 180FW.

Aerospace Control includes maintaining air sovereignty and air defense through the surveillance and control of airspace over Canada and the U.S.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis as part of North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle, which was initiated after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Although scheduled for the morning, the exercise flights could be relocated, delayed or canceled due to inclement weather.

