Dale files suit against Oregon PD officers, city in June 2020 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of hitting an Oregon Police officer with a car and nearly hitting another during a domestic violence incident in June 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the officer and the city of Oregon.

Lawyers for Victor Dale, Jr. filed the suit on Monday in U.S. District Court. The suit names the city and officers Joel Turner and Logan Nitkiewicz.

Officers were called to the Kingston Court Apartments on two separate calls, neither of which were related to Dale. However, when officers Turner and Nitkiewicz arrived, they saw Dale in an argument with his girlfriend over the keys to his car. The lawsuit said despite Dale not fitting the description from either 911 phone call, officers detained him against his will and attempted to question him. Dale returned to his vehicle and attempted to leave. Turner positioned himself in front of the car. Dale pulled forward, striking Turner.

Turner and Nitkiewicz opened fire on Dale, getting off more than 20 shots. Dale was struck in the neck and shoulder. He was transported to the hospital.

According to the lawsuit, Dale posed no threat to the public, and the officers used “excessive and unnecessary force.” Additionally, it states since Dale did not match the description provided in either 911 call, officers had no reason to detain or question him.

Dale has been charged with felonious assault and assault, charges he has pleaded not guilty to.

The lawsuit seeks punitive and compensatory damages.

