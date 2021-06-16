Findlay woman wins Vax-A-Million drawing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s another winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing from northwest Ohio, this time a woman from Findlay.
The drawing was announced Wednesday, with Suzanne Ward taking the million dollar prize.
Sean Horning of Cincinnati took home the 4-year scholarship prize in this week’s drawing.
One more set of winners remains in Ohio’s attempt at using COVID funds to drive vaccination for the novel coronavirus that caused a pandemic shutdown throughout the world in 2020 and into 2021.
Toledo’s Jonathan Carlyle won the $1 million prize on June 2 in the second drawing.
