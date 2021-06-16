Fremont hosts free community cookout to leave lasting impact on kids this summer

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont officials are teaming up to bring community kids together. After making it through a pandemic, they say now is more important than ever to get involved. Wednesday, June 16 marked the first ever Fremont Community Cookout — hosted by the city and its police force at Fremont’s Biggs Ketner Park. There was free food and activities, much of it was donated from area businesses and organizations.

“I’m just excited for the community to know us better, and to see we’re Fremont people, too,” said Police Chief Dean Bliss.

The goal: to bring residents together, and keep the youth engaged. “We want to do everything we can to bring our kids together to show them that we can be active and involved with them,” said Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez. The mayor took a

One event-goer, Carrie, and her family said the event was a hit. “It’s been awesome,” she said. “The kids have loved it. Meeting the officers, and they got to sit on the officer’s lap, and they mingled a little bit.”

The main event was the highly competitive kickball game, where kids joined police and city staff to battle it out. Mayor Sanchez and Chief Bliss were the team captains. Team Bliss took the win, but the real highlight was the fellowship.

“That’s what I want, is everybody in this city to feel like family, and to accept us as family as well,” said Chief Bliss. “We’re fortunate in Fremont that we’ve got a lot of community support for police. I just want to keep building on that with the kids.”

There will be three other cookout events in Fremont:

Thursday, July 8, 6:00-8:00pm at Rodger Young Park

Thursday, July 22, 4:00-6:00pm at Fremont Ross Track

Sunday, August 15, 2:00-4:00pm at Ozzie Rauch (Second St.) for the park ribbon cutting

A free city pool pass will be given out at each event. Along with the cookouts, the city is also hosting free summer concerts and movie nights. Check out the full line-up below:

This Sunday's Mayor's Concert will feature Jim Sleek & the House Band! You will find them at 7:00 at Birchard Park. Thank you to Buckeye Energy Brokers for generously sponsoring! Posted by The City of Fremont Ohio on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The final event in the summer series will be the much anticipated Mayor’s Movie Nights. The City will be hosting four family movie nights at Rodger Young Park, with each movie night featuring a different theme. Themes will include sports, cartoon, Christmas in July and a throwback. Residents can expect to see a poll on Facebook for each of these themes, so it is truly their choice on what movie will be shown. Each movie night will have a special giveaway ranging from hot dogs to snow cones.

