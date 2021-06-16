Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Gas in Michigan hits highest price since October 2014

A gallon of regular unleaded is creeping as high as $3.34 in Monroe County
Gas prices are rising across parts of the Midwest.
By Christina Williams
Updated: 1 hours ago
Monroe County, Michigan (WTVG) - Gas prices are rising and Michigan is setting records for the year when it comes to the price at the pump.

According to AAA, this week the average gas prices jumped 15 cents in Michigan, hitting a 7-year-high. The data shows the average person filling up is paying what they did back in October of 2014. Some drivers we spoke with have been watching the prices creep higher and are finding ways to save a few bucks.

Kreymohney Robinson lives in Luna Pier and commutes to Ypsilanti daily for work. She says filling up her tank has jumped from $40 to $60 in the recent weeks and now she tries to fill up in Ohio instead. It doesn’t seem like much, but Robinson says she uses a gym over the border and today gas was nearly 50 cents cheaper in Toledo compared to Luna Pier.

For others who are looking to spend the summer on the water, gas prices are not changing the plans. Mike Ehmann owns Bi-State Marine. He says business was busy last summer and it’s booming again this year. The pandemic forced people outside and many found new hobbies including boating. Right now, he is nearly sold out of pontoon boats and at times, parts are hard to come by due to the slowdown linked to COVID-19.

Ehmann says so far, the rising gas prices are not stopping boaters from going out for a cruise and having fun. Ultimately, just like a vehicle on the road, you will be paying more to fill up but Ehmann says the owners of larger boats 26′ and beyond are the ones who will really see the sticker shock when it comes to filling up the tank before the next day out on the water.

AAA reports one year ago the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan was $2.10. The record high for the state was $4.26 back in May of 2011.

