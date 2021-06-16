Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Historic mix-up: ODOT puts wrong date on Toledo Welcome Sign

The sign has the wrong date.
The sign has the wrong date.(WTVG)
By Kayla Molander
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new I-475 overpass over Dorr Street bears a welcome message. Stamped in the concrete, it reads, “Welcome to Toledo. Est. 1833.” Some local historians, however, say that date is wrong.

“History is not cut and dry. There’s always a backstory to everything,” says Tedd Long, curator of HolyToledoHistory.com.

When Long saw the sign, he said he needed to say something. “I picked up the phone and called [ODOT], the next day and said ‘Hey, can we look into this?’”

On almost every other street corner is the city’s seal, bearing a different date: January 7, 1837.

1833, says Long, is the year that Port Lawrence and Vistula merged, creating a single village named Toledo. But it was a city between states until after the Toledo War in 1837. Then, it was finally made official.

“As soon as they could, in January, they the state legislature recognizes Toledo, Ohio. And Toledo, Ohio is incorporated,” says Long.

It’s a founding date commemorated on the city’s seal, sealing what local historians are calling an ODOT faux pas.

So how does something like this happen? ODOT is looking into it, but Long has a guess.

“What’s funny is if you Google it, the first thing that pops up is Wikipedia which says established 1833,” says Long. “I’m not saying that’s how it happened, but who knows?”

ODOT is looking into the situation. They say they are not sure what they are going to do at this point, but they should have an answer in a few days.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
A semi truck crashed into a house in Grand Rapids, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 16.
Driver’s body found in Maumee River after crashing tractor-trailer into Grand Rapids home
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
This is a 2016 photo of Bruce Gradkowski of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team.
Gradkowski named interim head coach at St. Francis
Perrysburg superintendent: school board “has not and will not be voting to adopt critical race theory”

Latest News

Free event aims to bring community together and engage the youth
Fremont hosts free community cookout
Historic faux pas: ODOT puts wrong date on Toledo Welcome sign
Beach season is here, but what if the water isn't safe to swim in? There is a way that you can...
Planning your day at the beach
The 2020 Marathon Classic will now be played without spectators.
Marathon Classic preparing for a big event