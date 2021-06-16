Historic mix-up: ODOT puts wrong date on Toledo Welcome Sign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new I-475 overpass over Dorr Street bears a welcome message. Stamped in the concrete, it reads, “Welcome to Toledo. Est. 1833.” Some local historians, however, say that date is wrong.

“History is not cut and dry. There’s always a backstory to everything,” says Tedd Long, curator of HolyToledoHistory.com.

When Long saw the sign, he said he needed to say something. “I picked up the phone and called [ODOT], the next day and said ‘Hey, can we look into this?’”

On almost every other street corner is the city’s seal, bearing a different date: January 7, 1837.

1833, says Long, is the year that Port Lawrence and Vistula merged, creating a single village named Toledo. But it was a city between states until after the Toledo War in 1837. Then, it was finally made official.

“As soon as they could, in January, they the state legislature recognizes Toledo, Ohio. And Toledo, Ohio is incorporated,” says Long.

It’s a founding date commemorated on the city’s seal, sealing what local historians are calling an ODOT faux pas.

So how does something like this happen? ODOT is looking into it, but Long has a guess.

“What’s funny is if you Google it, the first thing that pops up is Wikipedia which says established 1833,” says Long. “I’m not saying that’s how it happened, but who knows?”

ODOT is looking into the situation. They say they are not sure what they are going to do at this point, but they should have an answer in a few days.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.