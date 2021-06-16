June 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and cool with low humidity today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Thursday will still be sunny with highs in the middle 80s. The very muggy weather returns on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms are likely. Depending on the timing of the storms, severe weather is very possible. The weekend will be warm and pleasant with highs in the low to middle 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Monday. Cooler weather will follow on Tuesday with highs returning to the middle 70s.

