Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

June 16th Weather Forecast

Storms Return Friday
By Ross Ellet
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and cool with low humidity today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Thursday will still be sunny with highs in the middle 80s. The very muggy weather returns on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms are likely. Depending on the timing of the storms, severe weather is very possible. The weekend will be warm and pleasant with highs in the low to middle 80s. Showers and storms are likely on Monday. Cooler weather will follow on Tuesday with highs returning to the middle 70s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
Northwood seeks to declare Great Eastern Shopping Center a nuisance
This is a 2016 photo of Bruce Gradkowski of the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL football team.
Gradkowski named interim head coach at St. Francis
Shasta Burton has been charged with felonious assault after firing a rifle at an FBI agent in...
Toledo man arrested after allegedly firing rifle at FBI agent
Crews are the scene after a car drove into a pond in East Toledo on Tuesday, June 15.
Crews on scene of submerged, vacant car in Toledo pond

Latest News

June 16th Weather Forecast
June 16th Weather Forecast
6/15/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/15/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/15/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/15/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
6/15/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/15/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast