Land Bank launches 2021 Neighborhood Survey Project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Land Bank began its first Neighborhood Survey Project in five years on Wednesday, collecting information on around 125,000 properties.

The Land Bank hired 10 temporary Neighborhood Surveyors who will visit every property in the city, completing a basic neighborhood survey from the sidewalk. Property information will be collecting, including land and housing conditions, street trees, and sidewalks.

The Land Bank previously completed a citywide survey in 2015 and that first-of-its-kind data helped the Land Bank identify properties to renovate or demolish, totaling more than 2,400 property investments over 1,500 days.

Final survey data will be presented to the public and shared when completed this Fall.

