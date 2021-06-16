Traffic
Marathon Classic preparing for a big event

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Marathon Classic is 18 days away and the excitement is starting to build.

“You’ll see a bit more traffic and some volunteers checking in to see what’s going on,” marketing manager Paige Ottaviano said.

That is in addition to the bleachers and hospitality tents starting to go up.

The event starts on July 8 and runs through July 11 and has donated millions to area charities over the years. The top women golfers will be in town for the event.

This year post-COVID will also see a return of fans who are able to watch the event alongside the golfers.

“We’re just being conscious of having the hand sanitizer around just making sure we’re being clean and following protocols but gates are open to everyone and anyone that wants to come and we’re so excited to welcome everyone back.”

The Marathon Classic in no way looks to the Solheim Cup as competition. “

For anyone who has been interested in the Solheim Cup they can come out here and see some of the ladies play here in July and know that can see some of those players American or European back in Toledo on Labor Day weekend.”

The Marathon Classic is also still looking for a few volunteers for information on volunteering or anything about the event: https://marathonclassic.com/

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

