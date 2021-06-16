Traffic
Ohio House votes to remove Larry Householder

By WTVG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - In a 75-21 vote, along with three abstentions, the Ohio House of Representatives voted Wednesday to expel Rep. Larry Householder (R) from office for his alleged involvement in a bribery and racketeering scheme that’s been described as one of the largest corruption scandals in Ohio history.

Householder was arrested last summer and indicted in connection to a pay-to-play scheme in which Ohio’s utility companies paid more than $60 million to pass the $1.3 billion nuclear power bailout bill. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation in March to repeal the nuclear bailout, among other provisions, following the accusations of the corruption scandal. It ends electrical bill surcharges created from House Bill 6. FirstEnergy agreed to refund $26 million to customers.

The resolution to remove Rep. Householder from office because of the scheme has bipartisan support.

On Tuesday, Householder testified before the House Rules and Reference Committee, arguing lawmakers should allow him to remain in office as he has not been convicted of a crime and remains adamant a jury will find him not guilty. He also raised concerns about what the move will mean for future lawmakers.

“Just think of the precedent this will set,” Householder said. “Allegations are enough to remove someone from office? That’s absurd.”

Lawmakers debated whether Householder’s actions could be considered “disorderly conduct,” a requirement from the Ohio Constitution to expel a member in addition to a two-thirds vote of the governing body.

There’s only one case in Ohio history of a lawmaker being removed from office. It happened more than 150 years ago when a representative punched another during official proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

