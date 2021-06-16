Traffic
Ohio Senate approves legalized sports betting bill

Hollywood Casino is located on the border of east Toledo and Rossford.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Ohio Senate has approved legislation legalizing sports betting in the state. The bill would allow betting at casinos, betting shops, sports bars, computers, mobile phones and pro sports stadiums. The legislation approved in a vote Wednesday also allows for electronic bingo at veteran’s and fraternal organizations overseen by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and sports pool betting run by the Ohio Lottery Commission. The Senate was also poised Wednesday to approve another sports-related measure that would let college athletes earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

