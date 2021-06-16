Traffic
Ohio Senate passes bill legalizing compensation for college athletes

Ohio State University Athletics Director Gene Smith discusses his support for legislation that...
Ohio State University Athletics Director Gene Smith discusses his support for legislation that would allow athletes at Ohio colleges to earn compensation through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. At rear left is bill sponsor state Sen. Niraj Antani, a suburban Dayton Republican. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)(Andrrew Welsh-Huggins | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - In a 33-0 vote, the Ohio Senate passed a bill today allowing the state’s college athletes to earn money off of their name and image.

Senate Bill 187 would end universities’ ability to punish athletes for receiving compensation for their sports performance. Student-athletes would be able to profit off of endorsements and sponsorship deals, with few exceptions.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Niraj Antani (R) last month.

“Student athletes are now much closer to having restored their right to their own name, image, and likeness,” Antani said in a statement. “This bill has the potential to significantly change the lives of these student athletes forever, and I am grateful for my Senate colleagues for passing my bill.”

It still needs to pass the House before it can head to the governor’s desk. You can read the entire text of the legislation here.

