Ohio Senate passes bill legalizing compensation for college athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - In a 33-0 vote, the Ohio Senate passed a bill today allowing the state’s college athletes to earn money off of their name and image.

Senate Bill 187 would end universities’ ability to punish athletes for receiving compensation for their sports performance. Student-athletes would be able to profit off of endorsements and sponsorship deals, with few exceptions.

The bill was introduced by state Sen. Niraj Antani (R) last month.

“Student athletes are now much closer to having restored their right to their own name, image, and likeness,” Antani said in a statement. “This bill has the potential to significantly change the lives of these student athletes forever, and I am grateful for my Senate colleagues for passing my bill.”

It still needs to pass the House before it can head to the governor’s desk. You can read the entire text of the legislation here.

